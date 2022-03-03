Host mother worries for former exchange students living in Ukraine

"They become completely a part of the family, and we treat them exactly like they were one of my own," Watkins said.



Watkins said reading that Russia had invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, she immediately reached out to her former exchange students to make sure they were okay.



"Elina contacted me back within a couple of hours and said currently her city is safe and it still is, Nasyia took much longer to respond," Watkins said.



Elina lives in Chernivtsi on the country's southwestern border, and Nasyia was studying in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv right before Russia's invasion, and was narrowly able to escape to her hometown near the Black Sea. However, the danger is still looming.



"They have been able to hear bombs going off in cities close to them, so there's a lot of worry that if the Ukrainian military can't hold off the Russians, they will eventually make it to that city," Watkins said.



Watkins said both girls are volunteering and staying in refugee centers.

Knowing that these threats are right at their front door, Watkins says when she doesn't hear from the girls, it's hard not to fear the worst.



"All of the family and friends here that know both of the girls, contacting me, asking me for updates. Which makes it even harder when I have to tell them that either I'm not getting answers or they're taking cover," Watkins said.Thanks



Watkins has asked the girls to send her a message every day, just so she knows they're okay.