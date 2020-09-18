Watch live: Trump to hold White House news conference before campaign trip to Minnesota

Both President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are scheduled to host dueling campaign stops in northern Minnesota on Friday.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern, shortly before he heads to Minnesota for a campaign rally.

The president has routinely been holding daily press conferences at the White House where he highlights the administration's coronavirus response, while also taking swipes at Democrats and Joe Biden, his opponent in the upcoming presidential election.

Both Trump and Biden are scheduled to host dueling campaign stops in northern Minnesota on Friday, with Trump hosting a rally in Bemidji and Biden visiting a union training center in Duluth.

The battleground state of Minnesota began voting in the presidential election on Friday as polling stations opened in every county and local officials began mailing out huge piles of absentee ballots to make voting safer amid the pandemic.

On Friday morning, the Trump administration said it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. — a move that could effectively wreck the operation of both Chinese services for U.S. users.

TikTok won't face the most drastic sanctions until after the Nov. 3 election, but WeChat users could feel the effects as early as Sunday.

Puerto Rico's governor and the White House also announced Friday that Puerto Rico is getting much of the money it needs to rebuild its power grid three years after it was wiped out by Hurricane Maria.