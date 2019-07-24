It didn't take too long for President Donald Trump to break his silence on Twitter regarding Robert Mueller's ongoing testimony in front of two House committees.

In a tweet sent shortly after a break in the Wednesday morning session, the president quoted Fox News anchor Chris Wallace as saying, "This has been a disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller."

The president has previously criticized Wallace for his comments, tweeting earlier this year that Wallace "never speaks well of me."

According to a White House pool report, the White House has yet to officially say whether Trump is watching Mueller's testimony and whether he has any comment, beyond what's being tweeted out.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told journalists that "The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats. Expect more of the same in the second half.”

Trump later quoted another Fox News contributor's comments, adding that "there was NO OBSTRUCTION."

Before the afternoon session was set to get underway, Trump tweeted he would "like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning's hearing. Now after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff - an Embarrassment to our Country!"

Leading up to Mueller's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, Trump tried to discredit the former special counsel on Twitter by calling his investigation in to Russian interference as "the greatest witch hunt in U.S. history, by far!"

The president also tried to pivot the attention of today's hearings by calling out Mueller for not investigating Hillary Clinton for deleting thousands of emails.