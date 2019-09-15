WAPAKONETA, Ohio — President Donald Trump will come to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where he will meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson for a tour of a new Australian-owned manufacturing facility next Sunday.

During his trip, Trump will first stop in Houston to participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The event, “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures,” is expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

The White House said this trip aims to "to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia."

