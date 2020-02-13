WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is transferring $3.8 billion in recently passed military funding to finance construction of the president's long-sought U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Thursday's move by the Pentagon angered not just Democrats but also GOP defense hawks. It would transfer money from National Guard units, aircraft procurement and shipbuilding to anti-drug accounts that can finance construction of new wall.

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

The maneuver was announced in “reprogramming” documents provided to lawmakers and came in for harsh criticism by Rep. Mack Thornberry of Texas, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

Democrats slammed the transfers as well, but Trump faced no consequences when making similar transfers last year.

RELATED: 17 undocumented immigrants found hidden in small compartment at Freer Border Patrol checkpoint

RELATED: Civil rights groups sue Border Patrol over detainment of Iranians in Blaine

RELATED: Arizona lawmakers revive private border wall bill

In this Jan. 10, 2020, photo, people work at a portion of border wall which is under construction in Yuma, Ariz. Illegal border crossings have plummeted as the Trump administration has extended a policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico for court hearings in the U.S. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

AP