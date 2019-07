President Donald Trump is claiming a groundswell of African American support in response to his comments denigrating Rep. Elijah Cummings and his majority-black Baltimore district, despite polling showing consistently negative numbers.

Speaking to reporters at he left the White House on Tuesday, Trump claimed the building had been flooded with thousands of letters, emails and phone calls thanking him for "getting involved" and exposing corruption.

"They really appreciate what I'm doing, and they've let me know it," said the Republican president. The White House did not immediately provide any evidence backing up Trump's claims.

Trump's comments came in response to fierce backlash against his earlier remarks lashing out at Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and calling his district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." Trump also is under fire for his ongoing attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color, whom he tweeted should "go back" to their countries — even though three of the four were born in the United States and all are U.S. citizens.

But Trump on Tuesday nonetheless declared himself "the least racist person" in the world, despite his recent comments and racist tweets. And he said "African American people love the job" he's doing, despite the fact that numerous polls have shown African Americans are overwhelmingly negative in their assessments of his performance.

Approval among black Americans has hovered around 10% over the course of Trump's presidency, according to Gallup polling, with 8% approving in June.

Polling also suggests his recent attacks could hurt Trump with suburban voters — and especially women — whom he may need to win next year. Trump in recent days, however, has expressed to advisers on his reelection team that he believes his broadsides against the minority Democrats will help excite his core supporters.

RELATED: Trump channels George Wallace with racial appeals

RELATED: As Trump dives into racial politics, suburban women take issue

"I think I'm helping myself because I'm pointing out the tremendous corruption that's taking place in Baltimore and other Democratic run cities," Trump said Tuesday, as he continued to hammer his criticism.

"Those people are living in hell in Baltimore," he said, adding he was open to some kind of unspecified federal involvement.

"If they ask," he said, "We will get involved."

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking to reporters in Columbus, Ohio, also defended Trump, pointing to the low black unemployment rate and criminal justice reform legislation that Trump signed into law last year.

"President Trump is someone who calls it like he sees it," said Pence. "President Trump believes in being able to say when things are not what they should be, to call on leadership, to call on state leadership, and say you have to do better."

Black unemployment did reach a record low during the Trump administration: 5.9 percent in May 2018. It currently stands at 6 percent. But many economists view the continued economic growth since the middle of 2009, when Democratic President Barack Obama was in office, as the primary explanation for hiring.

___

Associated Press Deputy Polling Director Hannah Fingerhut contributed to this report.