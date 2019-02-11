WASHINGTON — Time's on your side this weekend when daylight saving sunsets.

Most of the United States bids adieu at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, when standard time returns, bringing an extra hour of sleep for one night.

With the shift, it'll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don't observe daylight saving time, so no need to change.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8.

According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back-and-forth, but there's no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.