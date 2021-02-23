Tiger Woods suffers 'multiple leg injuries' in rollover crash

Tiger Woods' agent confirmed that the golf star was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning and is undergoing surgery after a rollover crash in the Los Angeles area.

WASHINGTON — Golf star Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery after he was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday morning and suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to authorities and the golfer's agent.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Woods was the only person in the vehicle and firefighters and paramedics had to use "jaws of life" tools to get him out.

Authorities said the vehicle sustained "major damage" and Woods was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," said his manager, Mark Steinberg. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Photos and video from the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Law enforcement sources told CBS LA and ESPN that Woods' injuries are not believed to be "life-threatening."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has scheduled a press conference for 6 p.m. Eastern to discuss the crash.

Woods' crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, on the border of the upscale communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

Woods, 45, hosted the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend in California.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Woods last competed on Dec. 20 in Orlando, then underwent a microdiscectomy. On Sunday, he spoke to CBS' Jim Nantz about his recovery and said that he wasn't sure whether he'd be able to play in the Masters in April.

Tiger Woods joined Jim Nantz in the booth and spoke about his recovery from back surgery. pic.twitter.com/3TyTHgRFPA — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 21, 2021

Since the crash, people across the country have been tweeting out well wishes for Woods' recovery.

"Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning," actress Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted. "Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!"

Alex Rodriguez tweeted: "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."

Fellow PGA tour golfer Justin Rose tweeted: "@tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend."

Justin Thomas said he was sick to his stomach when he heard the news and said he was "just worried for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling."

Justin Thomas reacts to the Tiger Woods news:



"I'm sick to my stomach... just worried for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling." pic.twitter.com/CIJo59DUVJ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 23, 2021

Former President Donald Trump, who in 2009 presented Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, sent well wishes in a statement: "Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion."