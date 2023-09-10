The Eagles announce band's final tour

The Eagles are starting their "Long Goodbye" with a farewell tour that kicks off in September.

WASHINGTON — After more than 50 years of touring and selling out arenas worldwide, rock icons the Eagles are saying farewell. The legendary band announced their upcoming "The Long Goodbye" tour will be the band's final one.

The Eagles revealed the first 13 dates for their upcoming farewell tour on Thursday, adding that depending on demand they may return to some cities more than once later on.

Steely Dan, the Eagles' long-time contemporaries and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, will open each show on the tour.

"We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful," the band said in a statement. "Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on,” The Eagles said.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available for purchase Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

During "The Long Goodbye" tour, the Eagles — consisting of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands, with the tour expected to continue into 2025.

Since forming in 1971, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, with more than 150 million albums sold worldwide — with the coveted title of best-selling album in history ("Greatest Hits 1971-1977").

The band has won six Grammys from 18 nominations, including Record of the Year in 1978 ("Hotel California").

The Eagles 2023 tour dates