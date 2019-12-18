Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 2 years in prison after federal prosecutors described the rapper's cooperation against gang members who helped launch his career as “extraordinary.”

The judge says the rapper's sentence was far lower than the federal guidelines due to his cooperation.

Tekashi used his outlaw reputation to build fame before testifying against his gang mates earlier this year, causing some to label him a “snitch.”

The testimony came against two high-ranking members of a violent street gang known as the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Both were convicted.

The crimes included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was hurt, NBC New York reported.

According to CNN, Tekashi submitted a letter to the judge last week where he apologized for his crimes, for joining the gang and for "misrepresenting myself" to his fans.

Tekashi's attorney wrote in a filing that the rapper "foolishly joined" the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods to try and "promote a gangster persona which would help sell his music and advance his career," CNN reported.

Prior to his sentencing on Wednesday, Tekashi apologized to his family, fans and victims in the case.

"I'm not a victim. I put myself in this position from Day One,” Tekashi 6ix9ine said, according to NBC New York.

FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

AP