Taylor Swift drops 2nd 2020 album 'Evermore' and new single, video 'Willow'

Taylor Swift described the new album, released early Friday morning, as a “sister” album to her previous surprise release, “Folklore.”

Taylor Swift fans are getting a double reason to celebrate this year — the singer-songwriter just released her second album in 2020.

"Evermore" was released at midnight eastern time Friday morning, which she describes as a "sister" album to her other 2020 release, "Folklore."

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift wrote in social media posts Thursday morning. “I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.”

The first single, "Willow," also comes with a new music video directed by Swift.

She also released several lyric videos on her YouTube channel for the other songs.

Taylor revealed the track list Thursday for the 15-song new album and noted that some of the guests are Haim, The National and Bon Iver.

Swift turns 31 on Sunday.

“Folklore,” released this summer, enjoyed three separate visits to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first album to sell a million copies in the U.S. in 2020.

On Instagram, Swift said working on “Folklore” was different than her previous albums and she just kept writing songs. “I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales,” she wrote.