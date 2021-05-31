Taps Across America - Here's how you can take part to honor fallen service members at 3 p.m.

Americans are encouraged to take part by playing the solemn 24-note bugle call where ever they are at 3 p.m. to honor those who have died in military service.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Taps Across America will again honor military members who died in service to our nation and you can take part.

At 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day thousands of participants will be spread out across our nation to sound the 24 notes of our most solemn bugle call - Taps.

Buglers and trumpeters will sound the call from their front porch, on their apartment balcony, driveway, on the sidewalk, and at cemeteries and memorials to make sure this musical tribute is given to those who, as President Abraham Lincoln put it, gave the last full measure of devotion.

The idea is to find a location to perform and sound the call after observing one minute of silence at 3 p.m. Last year over 10,000 participated to honor, reflect, and remember.

If you're not playing, but you hear the solemn bugle call being played, there is an etiquette you should follow. What should you do if you hear Taps? If you hear Taps being sounded, you should respond as you do for the national anthem: Stand, face the music and place your hand over your heart. Military veterans may render a hand salute.

Taps Across America is sponsored by Taps For Veterans, an organization dedicated to finding live buglers for funerals and memorial services. It was founded in 2012 by Jari Villanueva, United States Air Force Band (retired) who served as a bugler at Arlington Nation Cemetery for 23 years. You can read Jari’s bio at TapsBugler

Taps For Veterans is again partnering with Steve Hartman of CBS’s On the Road to spread the word of this annual event. CBS will run a special program on the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and CBS Sunday Morning the weekend of Memorial Day and encourage their millions of viewers to participate.