Taco Bell is dropping 5 more menu items, including a fan favorite

Sorry Taco Bell fans, you'll soon have to say goodbye to the Mexican Pizza and a few for menu items.

Taco Bell has confirmed that five more items are on the way out as part of the company's plan to revamp its menu.

Starting Nov. 5, the Mexican Pizza, Pico de Gallo and Shredded Chicken (Including the Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt) will no longer be available.

As part of its announcement, Taco Bell said it knows some fans may be particularly sad about seeing the Mexican Pizza go but noted removing it from menus helps the fast food chain leave a "lighter footprint on our planet."

"Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.," Taco Bell said.

While the company acknowledged a modified Mexican Pizza may have been a go-to order for many vegetarians, it encouraged those customers looking for a vegetarian alternative to swap out any meat for black and pinto beans. Taco Bell also teased there may be additional "plant-based alternatives" added "in the near future."

As for Pico de Gallo, it will be replaced by fresh diced tomatoes.

For fans heartbroken over these upcoming changes, along with the 12 items that were removed in August, Taco Bell said this is the final phase of its 2020 menu revamp.

The 12 items Taco Bell removed from their menu in August

TACOS, BURRITOS & SPECIALTIES

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

7-Layer Burrito (Can still be recreated through the app or online)

Quesarito (Remains available to order through the app or online)

Nachos Supreme

CRAVINGS VALUE

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

SNACKS

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

BREAKFAST

Mini Skillet Bowl

On the bright side, Taco Bell will soon roll out the Chicken Chipotle Melt and Dragonfruit freeze nationwide. Additionally, Green Sauce will be returning to select markets starting Nov. 5. And the Quesalupa will be returning to menus nationwide next year, kicking off with a test-run starting Sept. 24 in Knoxville, Tennessee.