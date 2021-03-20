x
Strong earthquake shakes Japan; tsunami advisory issued

The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength of Saturday's quake off the coast of Japan at magnitude 7.0.
Japan has been rattled by a 7.0 earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

TOKYO, Japan — Japan on Saturday experienced a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and caused a tsunami advisory for the country’s northeast coast. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.0. The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m.

USGS said the quake was centered 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 kilometers (33.5 miles). That's off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country's rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The advisory for a tsunami up to 1 meter (yard) was issued for Miyagi prefecture. The tsunami might have reached parts of the Miyagi coast already, Japan's NHK public television said.

Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.

