White House aides resign over Trump supporters' riot

WASHINGTON — At least three people who work in the White House have resigned following violent protests at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, said in a statement Wednesday evening that it was an “honor” to serve the country in the White House and be part of he first lady’s “mission” to help children.

Grisham was one of Trump’s longest serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015. She served as the White House press secretary and never held a press briefing.

Wednesday’s violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by the president’s supporters sparked renewed conversations inside the White House about mass resignations by mid-level aides who are responsible for operations of the office of the president.

Shortly after Grisham's resignation, two other White House aides quit.

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews said in a statement that "as someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw. I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

.⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews resigns from the Trump Administration in response to today’s events. I have always known her to be a good person who has the best interests of the nation at heart. pic.twitter.com/4ZMfmM2Zl3 — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 7, 2021

White House Social Secretary Ricky Niceta submitted her resignation in respond to Wednesday's riot, according to multiple media outlets.

Two people familiar with the conversations said the aides were torn between fears of what more would happen if they left and a desire to register their disgust with their boss. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

Twitter locked President Donald Trump's account Wednesday night after he appeared to justify the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Trump said, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”