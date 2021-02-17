State Farm suffers nationwide system outage due to winter storm

The nationwide outage impacted State Farm's mobile apps, online systems, agent offices and contact centers. State Farm says systems have been partially restored now.

WASHINGTON — State Farm insurance is dealing with a nationwide system outage as winter weather wreaks havoc across several states.

The company, headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, said the outage started on Monday due to severe winter weather. The Bloomington area received heavy snowfall on Monday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, State Farm said it's systems "have been partially restored and we are able to serve customers to a greater degree than yesterday."

"At State Farm, we take pride in our commitment to customer service. This outage caused us to fall short of our own expectations and those of our customers. We apologize for the service disruption and appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented event."

The company said it will not be charging any late fees and will review accounts and payments affected by the outage. Customers can call their State Farm agent or 1-800-StateFarm, if they need assistance, but the company says hold times may be longer than normal.

Earlier this week, we experienced a system outage due to severe weather. Our work continues to restore all of our systems. Learn more details and see how we'll address this moving forward. https://t.co/18EPeKX7Sm — State Farm (@StateFarm) February 17, 2021

Millions of people around the U.S. are still without power in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm, and another round of ice and snow is looming for some areas.

The National Weather Service says more than 100 million people live in areas covered by some type of winter weather warning, watch or advisory. At least two dozen people have died in the extreme weather this week.