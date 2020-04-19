LOS ANGELES — Forget the gin and juice, Snopp Dogg is releasing his own wine this summer.

19 Crimes, an Australian wine brand that used augmented reality to bring their labels to life, announced a multi-year partnership with the rapper and songwriter on Thursday.

His bottle of red blend wine will be called 'Snoop Cali Red.'

"I've been a fan of this wine and I'm excited to unveil my 'Snoop Cali Red' this summer and share the experience with all my fans. It's one of the most successful brands in the market, so I'm more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!" Snoop Dogg said in a press release.

The brand's first California wine will sell for $12 a bottle and will feature 65-percent Petite Syrah, 30- percent Zinfandel, and 5-percent Merlot, according to Food&Wine.

RELATED: This VA brewery is making a 'PPE' beer, and donations will help local hospitals

RELATED: 'This is their date night' | Virtual wine tastings helping wineries stay open during uncertain times

Snoop Dogg's new line of wine is expected to cast a contemporary lens on 19 Crimes, a line of wines inspired by the convicts turned colonists that built Australia.

John Wardley, TWE Marketing Vice President, Americas, said, "Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red. Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – rule-breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family."

Treasury Wine Estates Facebook

Snoop Dogg has had 19 studio releases, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on the Billboard charts internationally and received 20 Grammy nominations. He also has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including Netflix, VH1 and more.

RELATED: WHO: Drinking alcohol can make coronavirus worse, consumption should be limited