Shakira says wild boars attacked her in Barcelona park

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer explained in a video that a pair of wild boars snatched her bag while she was at a park in Spain.

WASHINGTON — Shakira said a pair of wild boars attacked her recently while she was walking in a Barcelona park with her eight-year-old son.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer recounted the harrowing ordeal in a series of videos posted Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

While holding up her torn bag and speaking in Spanish, Shakira said "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag." She continued on to explain how the wild boars were taking her bag to the woods, with her phone still inside.

"They've destroyed everything," the pop superstar said to her more than 70 million Instagram followers.

While Instagram Story posts disappear after 24 hours, multiple media outlets have re-posted the videos online.

One of Shakira's sons was with her during the run-in with the boars.

"Milan, tell the truth," Shakira said to her eight-year-old son. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

According to the BBC, there has been a surge in recent years of increasingly aggressive hogs in the area. The outlet reported Spanish police received nearly 1,200 calls in 2016 related to wild boars causing problems.

But it's not just Spain dealing with a wild boar problem. BBC reports that estimates show the wild boar population in Europe has exploded to around 10 million.