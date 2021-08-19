Motorcade paying tribute to 9/11 victims leaves Cleveland with police escort to Flight 93 Memorial

The motorcade, which also includes dozens of flags, is expected to arrive at the Flight 93 Memorial 'to begin the ride to all three National 9/11 Memorials.'

CLEVELAND — As the country prepares to mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks next month, a special motorcade for Flags Across America is making its way from Cleveland to the memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A group of approximately 20 people from across the state will embark on their police-escorted journey from the Rock-n-Roll City Harley-Davidson on West 150th Street at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The motorcade, which also includes dozens of flags, is expected to arrive at the Flight 93 Memorial “to begin the ride to all three National 9/11 Memorials.”

“We’re taking 60 flags with us,” says Charlie McGeever of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association. “This is an event that we started here in Cleveland to honor the 20th anniversary. The 60 flags are going to be flown at all three sites.”

The Brook Park Fire Department is providing firetrucks for the leave and send off.

“We do this in August so we don’t effect the actual events on 9/11,” McGeever said in a video posted to 911FlagsAcrossAmerica.org.

McGeever said their mission is “to promote awareness of 9/11 so we never forget.”

If you’re interested in making a donation, you can contact the 9/11 Flags Across America organization at 216-323-2000 or by e-mailing charlie@911flagsacrossamerica.org.

We streamed live footage of the motorcade leaving Cleveland, which you can watch in full below: