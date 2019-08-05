Here is our first look at the royal baby!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just released shows the baby being carried by Prince Harry on Wednesday, although the child's face cannot be entirely seen.

There is still widespread speculation about what the newest royal will be called.

Royals have a way of taking their time about naming babies and the couple is known to want to do things at their own pace, so it may be a few days before the couple reveals the name for their first child.

Britain's legal bookmakers Tuesday reported high interest in the names Alexander, James and Arthur.

First photo of the royal baby - May 8, 2019

UK Pool

Bookmakers also report interest in the name Spencer, the maiden name of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

The infant, known only as Baby Sussex for the moment, was born early Monday morning. The royal couple has not said if he was born at home or at a hospital.

