Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO at center of FTX scandal, arrested in the Bahamas

FTX failed last month in what was essentially a cryptocurrency version of a bank run. Ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before Congress on Tuesday.

NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.

Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried was arrested by Bahamian authorities "at the request of the U.S. Government," based on a sealed indictment.

The charges are expected to be unsealed Tuesday morning.

The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency firm was set to testify before a congressional committee Tuesday, his first appearance under oath since FTX filed for bankruptcy roughly a month ago. Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee.

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 12, 2022

FTX failed last month in what was essentially a cryptocurrency version of a bank run, when customers tried to withdraw their assets all at once because of growing doubts about the financial strength of the company and its affiliated trading arm, Alameda Research. Since its collapse, FTX’s new management has called the cryptocurrency exchange’s management a “complete failure of corporate controls.”

Bankman-Fried has said that he takes responsibility for FTX’s collapse and that he failed to grasp the amount of risk Bermuda-based FTX and Alameda were taking on across both businesses. One of the accusations made against Bankman-Fried is that he arranged for Alameda to use customers’ assets in FTX to place bets in the market. Bankman-Fried has said in public interviews that he did not “knowingly” co-mingle customers’ assets with Alameda.

Exchanges like FTX are supposed to segregate customers’ deposits from any bets they place in the markets. Other financial companies have gotten into trouble for misusing customers deposits, one example being MF Global roughly 10 years ago.

In a TV interview just over a week ago, Bankman-Fried said he largely believed the U.S. affiliate of FTX was entirely solvent and could start processing withdrawals at once. As for the rest of FTX, which was significantly larger than the U.S. division, he said the fate of customers’ funds were largely out of his control.

Bankman-Fried, who was once one of the richest people in the world on paper, now says he is getting by on a single credit card and likely has less than $100,000 to his name after FTX’s failure.