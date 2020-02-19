NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is continuing to show great improvement in the hospital as he recovers from a violent crash that occurred at the end of Monday's Daytona 500.

His team, Roush Fenway Racing, has been updating fans on Newman's recovery and even shared a photo of the driver on Wednesday.

In the picture, Newman is seen standing up with his two daughters.

Roush Fenway said Wednesday that Newman is "fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

To see Newman up and standing is a heartwarming sight for NASCAR fans.

Roush Fenway Racing

As the drivers raced toward the finish line at Monday's Daytona 500, Newman was involved in a wreck that sent his car airborne, eventually getting ran into by another driver, before crashing down on its roof.

After the race ended, emergency crews worked to quickly remove him from the car and he was immediately taken to the hospital. But for several hours, his condition was unknown.

Ryan Newman goes airborne after crashing with Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020(AP)

AP