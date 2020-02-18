NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a scary crash at the end of Monday's Daytona 500 and was in "serious condition" in the hospital overnight, NASCAR and Roush Fenway reported.

Newman's team, Roush Fenway, released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying while Newman is still being treated at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida "he is awake and speaking with family and doctors."

Fans were seen gathering Monday night at both the Roush Fenway headquarters in Concord, North Carolina and Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach after the race ended. In the statement Tuesday, Roush Fenway said, "Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country."

As the drivers raced toward the finish line Monday night, Newman was involved in a wreck that sent his car airborne, eventually getting ran into by another driver, before crashing down on its roof.

After the race ended, emergency crews worked to quickly remove Newman from his car and he was immediately taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. For several hours, his condition was unknown.

Ryan Newman goes airborne after crashing with Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020(AP)

AP

As the broadcast came to a close by the top of the 8 p.m. hour on the East Coast, announcers on Fox revealed that Newman had been taken to the hospital.

Around 10 p.m. Eastern, Newman's team, Roush Fenway Racing, released a statement saying Newman was "in serious condition," but that doctors believe his "injuries are not life threatening."

