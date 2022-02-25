'There are real enemies to liberty': Russian invasion of Ukraine invokes strong emotions from caucus co-founder Kaptur

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur wants to make it clear: the people of Ukraine do not deserve what is happening to them.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The attack on Ukraine is personal for U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

The Democratic representative from Ohio is the co-founder and co-chair of the Ukraine Caucus. She first visited Ukraine as a young woman and she's been closely following what happens in the country for decades.

Kaptur says she heavily advocated for Ukraine in Congress following the 2014 Russian invasion of Crimea, but she has strong emotions watching what's happening now.

"I think the most important lesson is for the American people is to remember again what liberty is, versus tyranny. So the first lesson is a political one," Kaptur said. "My oath, when I take my oath to be a member of the House, is to protect and defend the American people against all enemies: foreign and domestic."

The longtime Congresswoman says the American people must remember what liberty is as the world watches the tyranny behind the invasion. She says it's important for the U.S. to maintain its European alliances right now to extend that hope of liberty to other places, like Ukraine.

And while Kaptur notes Ukraine may be a poor country, it is a free country, and she says that is why Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the invasion.

"Now we have to make sure that other people around the world can enjoy this astounding human right, the right to be independent," Kaptur said.