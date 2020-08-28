Rudy Giuliani claims today's 'wave of lawlessness' is future under Biden

Giuliani said riots in U.S. cities give a preview of Joe Biden's America, though the current violence is happening during Donald Trump's administration.

WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani is painting a grim portrait of violence in America as he endorses President Donald Trump’s reelection bid at the Republican convention.

The former New York mayor said in his speech Thursday that a vote for Democrat Joe Biden is a vote for “soft on crime” policies and risks a continuation of the “wave of lawlessness” that he says is ravaging the country. He says the riots in American cities give “you a good view” of what life would be like in a Biden administration, though the current violence is happening during Trump’s administration.

He says Trump is the one candidate who can be trusted to preserve the American way of life.