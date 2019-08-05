Meet Archie!

The royal family gave the world its first look at Meghan and Harry's newborn on Wednesday, and they finally revealed his name.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex briefly appeared for news cameras and tweeted photos showing the newborn being carried by Prince Harry, although the child's face cannot be entirely seen.

They later tweeted the child's name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, showing the child with his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

It's pretty amazing," said the 37-year-old American, formerly known as Meghan Markle. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

She said the baby had "just been a dream."

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm," she said.

Harry quipped: "I wonder who he gets that from."

Archie was born Monday, May 6 at 5:26 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is staying with the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home near the queen's Windsor Castle residence.

Family members have welcomed the new arrival with Prince William, Harry's older brother, joking Tuesday that he will be glad "to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!"

"Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days," William told reporters.

Royals have a way of taking their time about naming babies and the couple is known to want to do things at their own pace. Previously Britain's legal bookmakers Tuesday reported high interest in the names Alexander, James and Arthur.

