Meet Archie!

The royal family gave the world its first look at Meghan and Harry's newborn on Wednesday, and they finally revealed his name.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex briefly appeared for news cameras and tweeted photos showing the newborn being carried by Prince Harry, although the child's face cannot be entirely seen.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son makes his first public appearance
01 / 05
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
02 / 05
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
03 / 05
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
04 / 05
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
05 / 05
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

They later tweeted the child's name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, showing the child with his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

It's pretty amazing," said the 37-year-old American, formerly known as Meghan Markle. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

She said the baby had "just been a dream."

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm," she said.

Harry quipped: "I wonder who he gets that from."

Archie was born Monday, May 6 at 5:26 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.  

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is staying with the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home near the queen's Windsor Castle residence.

Family members have welcomed the new arrival with Prince William, Harry's older brother, joking Tuesday that he will be glad "to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!"

"Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days," William told reporters.

Royals have a way of taking their time about naming babies and the couple is known to want to do things at their own pace. Previously Britain's legal bookmakers Tuesday reported high interest in the names Alexander, James and Arthur.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may choose one of these names for their baby

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy

RELATED: Comedian Amy Schumer welcomes her own 'royal baby'

PHOTOS: Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
01 / 38
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
02 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in an E-Type Jaguar after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
03 / 38
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex helps his new bride the Duchess of Sussex into the car as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
04 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in an E-Type Jaguar after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
05 / 38
The newly married Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.
06 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
07 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images
08 / 38
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
09 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel. ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images
10 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. ( BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images)
11 / 38
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
12 / 38
Meghan Markle (R) with her mother Doria Ragland drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
13 / 38
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
14 / 38
Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel as they make their way to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle (Photo by Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
15 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex removes the veil of US actress Meghan Markle as they stand at the altar together before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby(C) in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle (OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images
16 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle stand together at the altar in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during their wedding ceremony. DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
17 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
18 / 38
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
19 / 38
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with Prince Harry's niece and bridesmaid Princess Charlotte for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images
20 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel. (Photo credit should read GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
21 / 38
Members of the public view a live screening of the marriage ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Winchester Cathedral on May 19, 2018 in Winchester, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
22 / 38
Members of the public view a live screening of the marriage ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Winchester Cathedral on May 19, 2018 in Winchester, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
23 / 38
Members of the public view a live screening of the marriage ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Winchester Cathedral on May 19, 2018 in Winchester, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
24 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (R) walk away from the High Altar at the end of their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle (DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
25 / 38
US actress Meghan Markle walks down the aisel during her wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
26 / 38
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
27 / 38
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
28 / 38
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
29 / 38
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
30 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex sits with US actress Meghan Markle during the reading in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle,during their wedding ceremony. Photo credit should read OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images
31 / 38
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree and Abraham Levy take their seats in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 . (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
32 / 38
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Beatrice attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle . (Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
33 / 38
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
34 / 38
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
35 / 38
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
36 / 38
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York wait in the chapel JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images
37 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and US actress Meghan Markle (R) stand together at the altar in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during their wedding ceremony. (DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
38 / 38
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) sits with US actress Meghan Markle (R) during the reading in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during their wedding ceremony. OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images