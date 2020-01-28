Roger Federer has overcome seven match points in the Australian Open quarterfinals to turn things around and edge Tennys Sandgren of the United States in five sets.

The 100th-ranked Sandgren had three chances at the biggest victory of his career at 5-4 in the fourth set and another four in the ensuing tiebreaker. But he was unable to convert any of those.

The 38-year-old Federer somehow pulled out that tiebreaker against the man who is 10 years his junior to extend the match and then was better in the fifth.

Federer took a medical timeout for treatment from a trainer in the third set and had an argument with the chair umpire after being penalized for cursing.

RELATED: Serena Williams shocker: Knocked out in 3rd round at Australian Open

RELATED: Coco Gauff beats last year's champion to advance at Australian Open

TEGNA Staff contributed to this report.