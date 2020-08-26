RNC airs video of Trump hosting naturalization ceremony at White House

In a ceremony taped at the White House, President Trump welcomed five people into the “great American family.”

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump hosted a naturalization ceremony at the White House in a video that aired Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf administered the oath to five people as Trump looked on.

Afterward, Trump welcomed the five into the “great American family” and congratulated them, saying, “Great going.”

He told them: “You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned your history, embraced our values and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity.”

He says there is “no higher honor and no greater privilege” than being a U.S. citizen.

The five new U.S. citizens hailed from Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Sudan and Ghana.

The move to use the White House as a backdrop for RNC events has raised criticism involving the Hatch Act, which is meant to block using federal assets for political purposes.