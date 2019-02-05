If you want to be one of the first to visit a galaxy far, far away, you'll likely need to book a stay at a Disneyland Resort Hotel.

Disneyland's "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" opens on May 31 and thousands of fans are gearing up to explore Black Spire Outpost.

But to enter the much-anticipated land from May 31 to June 23, you'll need a reservation.

Guests could start making their reservations Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern, but by 3 p.m. Disneyland announced that all the open slots were gone.

The only way to get a reservation now is to also book a stay at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels.

If you’re looking to avoid the reservation stress, you can try visiting the park after June 24 when reservations are no longer required. USA Today reports that park officials might still use a virtual queue to allow entrance into Galaxy’s Edge, but details of how that would work have yet to be released.

Over in Florida, Disney World's version of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge", located within Disney's Hollywood Studios park, is scheduled to open on August 29.