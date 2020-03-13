President Donald Trump will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic as he seeks to calm a panicked nation amid mixed messages and growing criticism of his administration's scattershot response.

The news conference, scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern, comes as the virus edged ever closer to the world’s power centers, including a positive test for a Brazilian official who spent time with Trump and top administration officials last weekend and an Australian Cabinet minister who met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s daughter Ivanka among other top aides.

According to multiple reports, the president is likely to declare a national emergency on Friday over the coronavirus outbreak.

It is still unclear precisely what mechanism Trump would use to free up additional federal resources for testing and treatment as well as help those struggling with the economic impact.

The move to invoke a national emergency under the Stafford Act would open the door to more federal aid for states, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Several cities and almost 30 states have already declared states of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

There have been more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and at least 40 deaths, but there has also been criticism regarding a lack of available testing.

WHO officials said March 9 that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

And to put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually. Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP