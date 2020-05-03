Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has suspended her 2020 presidential campaign.

Warren announced her decision on a phone call with her campaign staff Thursday morning.

"I know that when we set out, this was not the call you ever wanted to hear. It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me – or you – to what we’ve accomplished," she said. "We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together – what you have done – has made a lasting difference."

The Massachusetts senator's campaign had the markers of success: robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising, a national organization. But she was squeezed out by Bernie Sanders, who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance.

Warren’s White House run was in serious doubt after she finished a surprisingly weak third in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in her home state of Massachusetts.

That disappointing result — and a decidedly underwhelming showing in other Super Tuesday contests — marked a striking collapse for the onetime favorite of progressives.

The news comes one day after former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced he was dropping out of the race and would be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bloomberg suffered a very disappointing Super Tuesday, failing to pick up a single delegate in any of the 14 states that voted. He did manage to win in the U.S. territory of American Samoa.

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg also dropped out of the race, days before Super Tuesday. Both candidates went on to endorse Biden. Warren did not mention plans to endorse another candidate in her statement to her staff.

Warren's departure would leave the Democratic field with just one remaining female candidate: Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a primary election night rally, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Eastern Market in Detroit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This is a developing story and will be updated.