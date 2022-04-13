Report: Gun used in Brooklyn subway shooting purchased at Columbus-area pawn shop

Investigators determined James purchased the gun from a licensed firearms dealer at a pawn shop in Columbus back in 2011.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Federal investigators have tracked the gun used in a Brooklyn subway attack where 10 people were shot on Tuesday to a Columbus pawn shop.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that authorities had zeroed in on finding Frank. R James, who investigators previously named as a person of interest in the attack.

James is accused of setting off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then firing at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said.

Investigators determined James purchased the gun from a licensed firearms dealer at a pawn shop in Columbus back in 2011, according to the Associated Press, which cited a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

New York police confirmed James has ties to several states including Ohio, though officers did not specify what those ties are.

Frank Robert James is WANTED in connection with firing numerous gunshots inside of a subway car causing serious injuries to 10 victims. There's a reward up to $50,000 for info leading to the arrest & indictment of this person. Any info contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/KishVISIW1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

Authorities have cited social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against Adams. Several videos mention New York's subways.

Five gunshot victims were critically injured in the incident, but all authorities said 10 wounded in the shooting are expected to survive.

At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Adams said in a video statement that the city “will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual."