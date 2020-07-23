Krispy Kreme bringing back 3 Reese's doughnuts for limited time; 1 will stay on menu

Customers will have three weeks to try the doughnuts and help decide which doughnut will permanently stay on the menu.

Krispy Kreme is bringing back three Reese's doughnuts for a limited time, but one will earn a permanent spot on the menu.

Beginning July 24 through August 16, customers can try one of the three following doughnuts:

Classic Reese’s Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter sauce.

Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut: A chocolate yeast ring, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s pieces and a drizzle of salted caramel and Reese’s peanut butter icing.

Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut: A chocolate yeast ring filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and decorated with Reese’s peanut butter icing.

Customers can share their reviews on social media to help Krispy Kreme decide which is the “Greatest Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” and will stay on the menu.