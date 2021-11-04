Over 211,000 pounds of raw ground turkey product linked to salmonella outbreak

The Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the public health alert Saturday, and pointed to raw ground turkey produced by Plainville Brands, LLC of Pennsylvania.

Check your freezers, as the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a warning regarding over 200,000 pounds of ground turkey linked to Salmonella Hadar, that you may have purchased months ago and have kept frozen.

The FSIS posted a public health alert later on Saturday night warning that there is concern about 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products which was produced by Plainville Brands, LLC, out of Pennsylvania.

According to the agency, the raw ground turkey was produced between December 18, 2020 through December 29, 2020. Though it is no longer believed that the products are available for purchase, a warning was issued because it is possible consumers may have purchased these raw meat products, and that they could be in freezers.

Consumers are urged to throw away any product believe to be linked to this health alert.

According to FSIS and the CDC, health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of 28 Salmonella Hadar cases in 12 states. The cases have emerged between December 28, 2020 and March 4, 2021.

Tracing in the investigation found that an unopened and intact package of Plainville Brands, LLC ground turkey in a case-patient's home, tested positive for Salmonella Hadar. It is unclear if all of the 28 cases are linked to Plainville Brands, LLC's products, and it is possible that as the FSIS and the CDC investigation continues, other brands could be linked to these Salmonella Hadar cases.

The specific product details for this health alert are:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The FSIS says that food contaminated with Salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The agency says that the illness usually lasts from 4 to 7 days that that most can recover without treatment.

Those who are older, or infants along with those with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to developing severe illness.