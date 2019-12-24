WASHINGTON — Late Monday afternoon a Gulfstream G-V aircraft was stopped by agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with other agencies at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport, the Miami Herald reported.

TMZ, citing the Miami Herald's reporting, claimed to have confirmed that rapper Lil Wayne was on that plane, which was apparently outbound to California after a stop in Miami, according to multiple reports.

The Miami Herald, who cited multiple law enforcement sources, said authorities were attempting to obtain a warrant from a Miami judge to search the plane.

Attorney Howard Srebnick, according to the Herald said he was representing Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., who the defense attorney referred to by his stage name Lil Wayne. Srebnick was quoted in the South Florida paper as saying that his client was "cleared" by federal agents to leave the airport.

Later Monday evening Lil Wayne tweeted, "All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different “Pack” in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!!"

The rapper was referring to a tweet he sent out earlier Monday simply saying, "GO PACK GO!!!" apparently making light of a recent situation. His followers on Twitter replied to the tweet referencing the reports of the stop at Miami-Opa-locka Airport.

Calls by TEGNA to law enforcement and airport personnel at Miami-Opa-locka Airport were not immediately answered.

According to the company, the Gulfstream G-V aircraft is able to hold up to 14 passengers and crew members. The Miami Herald reports that all of the passengers on the plane in which Lil Wayne was on were held at Miami-Opa-locka Airport until federal agents along with Miami-Dade police completed their search of the private aircraft.

Multiple outlets have noted that all federal courts are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so anyone charged on that plane would be spending Christmas in jail until a judge could hear cases after the holiday.

Lil Wayne now owns a 10,000-square-foot home in Miami Beach, the Miami Herald reports, and has owned other properties in Miami Beach in the past.