Dog food recalled for possible elevated levels of vitamin D

Consuming elevated levels of vitamin D can cause adverse health reactions in dogs of all sizes, the maker warns.

A brand of dog food distributed across the United States is being recalled because it may contain elevated levels of vitamin D, something that can numerous health issues.

Tuffy's Pet Foods is recalling about 1,600 cases of 12.5-ounce Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food in a TetraPak carton. Tuffy's said it was told of the possible contamination by the product manufacturer and that there have been no reported adverse health incidents, but that it issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

The products in question have UPC 0 73893 96202 1. They will either have lot number 0629101N1 with a best by date of June 29, 2023, or lot number 0901101N1 with the date Sept. 1, 2023.

Anyone who has these are urged to return them to the store for a refund.

Tuffy's said in its announcement Tuesday that "Consuming elevated levels of vitamin D in dog food can cause adverse reactions in dogs of all sizes, including symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss."