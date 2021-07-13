Chicken war continues as Popeyes announces nuggets

Popeyes said its nuggets will have the same quality and flavor as its famous chicken sandwich, but be made into "poppable pieces."

WASHINGTON — After the successful launch of its chicken sandwich, sparking a war with other fast-food restaurants, Popeyes announced on Wednesday that it's upping its chicken game by adding chicken nuggets to its menu starting July 27.

The company said the new item will be available in Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“Just like our game changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before," said Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes Americas, in a statement. "We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes chicken with our new Nuggets. We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this.”

The company, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc, said its nuggets will have the same quality and flavor as its famous chicken sandwich, but be made into "poppable pieces." Just like the chicken sandwich, the nuggets will be breaded in buttermilk and fried.

Popeyes added that the nuggets can be paired with its wide range of sauces, including Bayou Buffalo, BoldBQ, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Wild Honey Mustard and Sweet Heat.

“We have invested the time to perfect a product that leverages our classic techniques and Louisiana flavors that will change how people think about and experience Chicken Nuggets. We think we did it again with Chicken Nuggets,” said Amy Alarcon, Popeyes Vice President of Culinary Innovation. “Now we can offer this famous recipe in pieces with the launch of Popeyes Nuggets.”

During an interview with Bloomberg, Siddiqui said the company has been stockpiling frozen chicken for the past six months in preparation for the launch of the nuggets.

After releasing its chicken sandwich in the summer of 2019, the company didn't properly prepare for the demand. In less than two weeks, Popeyes temporarily ran out of their key ingredient -- the bird. It took almost two months to restock and permanently bring back the sandwich in November of 2019.