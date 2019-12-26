New York City police say they've located a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a Barnard College freshman in a park near the school's Manhattan campus.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday that the boy had been found, but gave no other details. He is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on Dec. 11 at Morningside Park.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested earlier this month in the stabbing.The teen was caught trespassing at the building on the day of the attack wearing clothes that matched a description of the suspect, according to CBS. Police arrested the suspect for criminal trespass and found a knife while searching him. It was unclear whether the knife was the one used in the attack.

Police say Majors was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park early Wednesday evening when she was accosted by an unknown number of people and stabbed. She then staggered to a nearby street, where she was spotted by a security guard who called 911.

n a letter sent to the campus, Barnard's president Sian Leah Beilock called the incident "an unthinkable tragedy."

"Please know that we are all grieving together and I am thinking of you as we process this awful news as a community," she wrote.

Lee Bollinger, president of Columbia University, also addressed the student body.

"I personally and members of the University’s senior leadership are working closely with the NYPD and with Barnard to better understand the details of the attack and will keep you updated as we learn more," he wrote.

Barnard College is a private liberal arts college in New York City affiliated with Columbia University. It was founded in 1889 as a response to Columbia's refusal to admit women.