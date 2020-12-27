Police: 3 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at bowling alley in northern Illinois

Authorities say a 'person of interest' is in custody after a deadly shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference.

O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

#LIVE: Police update on active shooter situation near Don Carter Lanes in Rockford https://t.co/FC8GHCNAHg — Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF (@MyStateline) December 27, 2020