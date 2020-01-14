Fire crews in Los Angeles County treated 17 children and 9 adults Tuesday according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department after a plane dumped fuel onto a school's playground.

Emergency officials said between 20-30 students were being treated for "skin irritation," CBS LA reported.

In a tweet, the LA County Fire Department said it had around 70 firefighters and paramedics on scene. The address they provided for the elementary school in Cudahy, California was 800 Park Avenue.

The flight tracking website FlightAware shows that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China, departed LAX, circled back over Southern California and returned to the airport.

The FAA said in a statement that "Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing from LAX, returned to the airport and landed without incident. The FAA is aware of and looking into reports that children at a school east of LAX are being treated for fuel exposure."

The fire department said crews were working to confirm what substance had been dropped by the plane, "although initial reports stated smell of jet fuel in area."

Video that appeared to show a plane dumping jet fuel over the area was shared heavily on social media.

The school is located about 14 miles from LAX.