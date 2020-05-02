A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, crashing into a road and breaking into pieces.

An Istanbul official said at least 21 people were injured in the incident. Television footage shows serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be smashed into three pieces.

Passengers were being evacuated through the cracks.

NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said it has been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to Pegagus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir.

Turkey's Transportation Ministry says the plane was carrying 177 passengers. Flights are being diverted to Istanbul's main airport.