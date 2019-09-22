PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police reported multiple people involved in a "medical emergency" Sunday morning on the city's South Side. According to police director Wendell Hissrich, three people are confirmed dead and four are in the hospital in critical condition.

The victims were all wearing orange paper bands on their wrists and police are investigating venues that were using the bands on Saturday night. Five victims were found in an apartment, one in an elevator outside the apartment and another on the street.

After their initial investigation, police have attributed the emergency to a drug-related overdose. After going to an event with the orange wristbands, the victims met at a second private location where they overdosed, police said. The drugs in question were believed not to have been distributed at the larger venue, but taken at the private residence instead.

"We remind the public not to use drugs," Pittsburgh PD said in an online statement. "Simply put: You do not know what's in that drug."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.