Music producer Phil Spector dead at 81

Spector was best known for developing the music production technique called the "wall of sound," and was serving prison time for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

The California Department of Corrections has confirmed that music producer Phil Spector has died, he was 81-years-old.

Spector was responsible for some of the biggest chart toppers the music industry has ever seen, but his life came crashing down after the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2009, for which he was serving a 19-year to life prison sentence.

Spector was best known for developing the music production technique called the "wall of sound" back in the 60s, where multiple sound layers are added to a track to create a dense orchestral effect on songs.

Reports that Spector died after experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms were not confirmed by the California Department of Corrections in a Sunday press release.

Harvey Philip Spector, was born in the Bronx, New York on December 26, 1939. According to Rolling Stone, Spector's father died by suicide when Spector was only nine years old. He and his mother later moved to Los Angeles where he began his music career, becoming a millionaire at just 21-years-old with his success after forming Philles Records, the record label he created with veteran L.A. producer Lester Sill.

During his long run as a music producer, Spector produced hits for The Beatles, Cher, John Prine, John Lennon, the Ramones, The Righteous Brothers, Curtis Lee and on and on.

The California Department of Corrections said Spector died on Saturday Jan. 16 at 6:35 p.m. local time, from "natural causes."