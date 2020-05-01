GREENSBURG, Pa. — Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A turnpike spokesman tells The Associated Press that the Westmoreland County coroner confirmed the deaths in the early Sunday crash and said 60 people were hospitalized with injuries.

WPXI-TV reports first responders are calling it a "mass casualty incident," with the ages of those hurt ranging from 7 to 67 years old. A tour bus involved in the crash was operating by a company called Ohio Coach, according to the news station.

State Police spokesman Stephen Limani described the crash as a "chain-reaction" involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car.

The bus was traveling from Rockaway, New Jersey, to Cincinnati, Ohio. The National Transportation Safety Board says it dispatched a team of more than a dozen to investigate.

Officials say it's too early to determine if weather was a factor.

The crash closed the turnpike for an 86-mile stretch.

