Police in Canada's capital of Ottawa said injuries have been reported after a shooting in the central part of the city on Wednesday morning.

Ottawa paramedics said they've taken three people to hospital following the shooting. The three suffered gunshot wounds and were in serious condition, paramedic superintendent Hilton Radford said.

Ottawa police tweeted that they were responding to the incident on Gilmour Street in a residential area. They said "many injuries" were reported and urged people to avoid the area. In a press release, they said the area had been secured and was no longer considered an active shooter situation.

No one has been brought into custody and police are still seeking a suspect in the shooting.

Catherine McKenna, the member of Parliament for the area, said she was aware of the shooting and said her thoughts are with the injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.