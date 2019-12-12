Hear the internet's plea, Apple!

Since Disney+ launched its original "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian," the internet can't get enough of The Child — often referred to as Baby Yoda.

In the series, a Mandalorian bounty hunter is tasked with tracking down and capturing a 50-year-old target, who must be brought back alive. That target turns out to be The Child.

You may remember in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back," we're first introduced to a 900-year-old Yoda, so the alien species clearly ages differently from humans.

Trav B Ryan started a Change.org petition to make a Baby Yoda emoji.

"He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space," Ryan wrote.

He even provided specific scenarios of when the emoji is applicable:

"Your friend shares a pic of her new born baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words."

"You're sick and your mom texts you 'do you want some soup?' Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable."

As of Wednesday morning, the petition has more than 17,000 of its 25,000 proposed signatures.

Disney