4 more divers make US Olympic team

The men and women representing the U.S. in three synchronized diving events have been named with two days of Olympic trials left.

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Hixon and Andrew Copobianco earned berths for the Tokyo Olympics in men’s 3-meter synchronized diving at the U.S. trials on Friday night. Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell won the women’s 10-meter synchro to claim spots on the team.

Hixon, a silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, and recent NCAA champion Copobianco won handily with 1,289.27 points. Greg Duncan and Grayson Campbell took second at 1,168.80.

Hixon and Copobianco capped off their list with a forward 4 1/2 somersault tuck that earned 90.6 points for a dive with a 3.8 degree of difficulty.

Parratto, a 2016 Olympian, and Schnell were consistent throughout the final round, finishing with 930.00 points. Katrina Young, who made the Olympic team in 2016, and Murphy Bromberg finished second at 888.54.