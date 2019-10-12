NELSONVILLE, Ohio - A Hocking College student and Heath native died on Dec. 6 in his dorm.

According to a spokesperson for Hocking College, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was a second-year student in the medical lab technician program.

Lewis was found unresponsive in his dorm located in Summit Hall by college police, according to the spokesperson.

The college is still offering counseling to students and faculty.

According to Lewis's mother, Logan had a severe milk allergy and accidentally drank something with milk in it.

