SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet in nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show to the world a new strategic weapon.

Kim during a key political conference declared that the North will not give up its security for economic benefits and will never denuclearize unless the United States discards its “hostile policies.”

The report was vague about the weapon he vowed to reveal.

Kim did warn there were no longer grounds for North Korea to be “unilaterally bound” to its self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear devices and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

RELATED: North Korean leader calls for measures to protect the country's security