A police officer in New Mexico says that he received food with a derogatory drawing on the wrapper at Burger King. The officer posted a photo of his sandwich with a pig drawn on the wrapper at what he said was a Burger King in Clovis, NM.

Timo Rosenthal said in a Facebook post that he was on his lunch break, and ordered food at Burger King while wearing his uniform. In addition to the pig drawing, Rosenthal also said the patties in his burger were burnt.

His post, which was shared on Thursday, has been shared more than 1,000 times as of August 12.

Timo Rosenthal Well, while on lunch break (and in uniform) I ordered food at Burger King and received this. The patties were burnt and the burger was of very poor quality. Guess that was the last time I ate at...

In a statement to Fox News, Burger King said the team members involved in the incident had been terminated, and the company had reached out to the officer to apologize.

“What occurred is unacceptable and not in line with our brand values," the company said. "When made aware of the incident, the restaurant owner immediately reached out to the officer involved to apologize and terminated the team members involved.”

The company also said it would be offering free meals to uniform officers as a "gesture of goodwill."

Rosenthal told KRQE that he does not plan on going back to the Burger King. The Clovis Police Chief told the local station that he is disappointed that any of his officers were treated in a disrespectful way.